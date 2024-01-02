"May be worse than Trae Young": NBA Twitter detonates on Damian Lillard's defense for NBA2K glitch moment 

Damian Lillard had a night to forget during the Milwaukee Bucks' 122-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Lillard produced one of his worst outings in a Bucks jersey. He had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but on just three-of-16 shooting, including one-of-nine from 3.

Lillard also had an embarrassing defensive lapse late in the fourth quarter. Lillard froze on the perimeter as Tyrese Haliburton blazed past him for a layup. The Bucks point guard was looking to his right, presuming that Haliburton had called for a screen, but that wasn't the case at all. Haliburton was sizing him up all along, but Lillard missed the cue entirely.

A similar incident happened when the teams met before with Malik Beasley he guarded Tyrese Haliburton. There was a miscommunication on a possible screen again.

With the Bucks' defensive drop already under scrutiny, fans weren't letting the chance to roast Lillard go away after his blunder. One of them compared him to Trae Young, saying that Lillard could be worse.

Damian Lillard gets outplayed by Tyrese Haliburton again

Damian Lillard and the Bucks have played the Pacers thrice. They are 1-2 in their season series. Lillard has misfired big time on all three occasions. Tyrese Haliburton was head and shoulder above him in these games. The first contest on Dec. 7 saw Lillard tally 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists but on just 35.0% shooting,

Meanwhile, Haliburton had 27 points and 15 assists on zero turnovers, while shooting 11-of-19. The Pacers claimed that win by a 128-119 margin, advancing to the NBA In-Season Tournament finals.

The second game went the Bucks way on Dec. 13, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's 64-point record night was the difference-maker. The Bucks won 140-126. Lillard had 21 points on 42.9% shooting, including two of eight from 3.

Meanwhile, Haliburton finished with 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists on 50.0% shooting. During Monday's fixture, Haliburton was miles ahead of Lillard as he tallied 26 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, shooting 50.0%.

Damian Lillard's off night was detrimental to the outcome of the game as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez played their roles as expected. Giannis had 30 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists, while Middleton finished with 21 points and six assists on 69.2% shooting. Lopez had 21 points, five rebounds and four blocks.