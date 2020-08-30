NBA Twitter: LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is hilariously trolled on social media for his disappearing hairline

As LeBron James and the LA Lakers make a run for the NBA title this year, fans have found something to amuse themselves while watching the Lakers' game against the Blazers tonight. It's LeBron James' hairline that has fans in splits once again.

Let's have a look at fans' Twitter reactions to LeBron James' latest hair debacle.

Fans poke fun at LeBron James' hairline on Twitter during today's game

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James' hairline has been a running joke on NBA Twitter

During today's game, an unfortunate image of LeBron James' receding hairline was displayed during the national anthem. Sharp-eyed fans immediately took to Twitter to poke fun at the LA Lakers' superstar.

Fans were quick to spot that LeBron's hair has an uncanny resemblance to the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Why does Lebron James trim look like he got the World Cup trophy on it 😭😭😭#NBATwitterLive #nba pic.twitter.com/1W8J5c098K — Victor 🥶 (@CarefreeVxc) August 30, 2020

Some saw the Larry O'Brien Trophy in his bald patch.

.@KingJames just go bald bro, be like Kareem there’s no saving that head — 👨🏽‍🦯 (@blindmanwalkinn) August 30, 2020

Some fans were able to the famous painting 'The Scream' in LA Lakers superstar's bald patch.

You guys are ruthless. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/UTufKpU1LP — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 30, 2020

LeBron James' hair seems to be leaving him like sand in an hourglass, as pointed out by some fans on Twitter.

How you 1000 times richer than Tory lanes and he got a better hair plug @KingJames https://t.co/hHvFydEn8l — Kanye Propoganda Account (@hereforthemem16) August 30, 2020

LeBron James' hairstyle is similar to that of LA Lakers' backup point guard Alex Caruso.

Exactly. That hair has been on life support for 15 years. Shave that shit and be done with it. pic.twitter.com/IuIGbGC4br — 🦅 Tiso (@JoeTiso) August 30, 2020

LA Lakers fans are urging their superstar to let go of his hair and embrace the fact that he is going bald.

You my goat bro @KingJames but you gotta just go bald bro https://t.co/FbV8FVdoMs — Eastside Kimmy (@Flawlessvik11) August 30, 2020

LA Lakers fans come to LeBron James' defense over his hairline

LeBron James in action for the LA Lakers

Some LA Lakers' fans are sympathetic towards LeBron James since his hairline is not something that he can control. They have come to his defense on Twitter against those who have been poking fun at him.

I don’t understand all these men tweetin’ about @kingJames hairline ... why do they care so much how is hair looks? 🤔 #PORvsLAL pic.twitter.com/3LORMRn1Ux — heykim (@heykim) August 30, 2020

guys stop making fun of his hair or else i might have to intervene 👎🏼 — 𝗮𝘀𝗵 (@SwishBean) August 30, 2020

Some LA Lakers fans are indignant that people are focusing on LeBron James' wardrobe and hair rather than the quality of his play.

Why do you care so much about what his hair looks like? Y’all weird, do you watch basketball to critique hair and wardrobe? — Kristen Simpson (@tyelokam) August 30, 2020

By now we all know Lebron James is losing his hair but this right here is clearly the work of one evil barber pic.twitter.com/fEtUO0a3wc — ♛YOUNGBLOOD PRIEST♛ (@YNGBLDPRST) August 30, 2020

Now ppl are coming for LeBron James hair. How y’all gonna make fun for our king, Chadwick when he was dealing with cancer, making fun of his appearance whn he was giving us everything, then come for LeBron. Wtf is happening to ppl nowadays. DO BETTER. BE KIND. 😪 — 🪐 (@itsmifayee) August 30, 2020

LeBron James is not one to take much offense to such tweets. He posted a hilarious meme about his hair loss a week ago. We look forward to his reaction to the latest set of memes about his receding hairline.

