NBA Twitter: LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is hilariously trolled on social media for his disappearing hairline

As LeBron James and the LA Lakers make a run for the NBA title this year, fans have found something to amuse themselves while watching the Lakers' game against the Blazers tonight. It's LeBron James' hairline that has fans in splits once again.
Let's have a look at fans' Twitter reactions to LeBron James' latest hair debacle.
Fans poke fun at LeBron James' hairline on Twitter during today's game
During today's game, an unfortunate image of LeBron James' receding hairline was displayed during the national anthem. Sharp-eyed fans immediately took to Twitter to poke fun at the LA Lakers' superstar.
Fans were quick to spot that LeBron's hair has an uncanny resemblance to the FIFA World Cup trophy.
Some saw the Larry O'Brien Trophy in his bald patch.
Some fans were able to the famous painting 'The Scream' in LA Lakers superstar's bald patch.
LeBron James' hair seems to be leaving him like sand in an hourglass, as pointed out by some fans on Twitter.
LeBron James' hairstyle is similar to that of LA Lakers' backup point guard Alex Caruso.
LA Lakers fans are urging their superstar to let go of his hair and embrace the fact that he is going bald.
LA Lakers fans come to LeBron James' defense over his hairline
Some LA Lakers' fans are sympathetic towards LeBron James since his hairline is not something that he can control. They have come to his defense on Twitter against those who have been poking fun at him.
Some LA Lakers fans are indignant that people are focusing on LeBron James' wardrobe and hair rather than the quality of his play.
LeBron James is not one to take much offense to such tweets. He posted a hilarious meme about his hair loss a week ago. We look forward to his reaction to the latest set of memes about his receding hairline.
Published 30 Aug 2020, 09:18 IST