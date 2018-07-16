NBA Twitter Reacts to France Winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

After 20 long years, the French Football National Team are FIFA World Cup Champions once again, after defeating Croatia 4-2 in what turned out to be a thrilling tournament finale in Moscow. For the French, teenager Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antonie Griezmann were the goalscorers while also being helped with Croatia's own goal by Mario Mandzukic.

The team's coach Didier Deschamps become only the third man ever to win the World Cup as a player and manager. French Defender Raphael Varane became the 11th player ever to win the Champions League/European Cup and World Cup in the same year.

In Croatia's valiant fight, Mandzukic and Ivan Perisic were the goalscorers. Despite the loss, this was Croatia's best effort in World Cup history after finishing 3rd in 1998. The team's midfielder Luka Modric won the Golden Ball award, becoming the 6th straight player Golden Ball winner to not win the World Cup.

Despite the relative lack of popularity of the sport in the United States, it was bound to catch up and peak at some point in the tournament. Not only from the highest ever number of international players playing in the NBA but also because the country, earlier this month, had won the big along with Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As France became the 6th country ever (after Brazil, Italy, Argentina, Germany and Uruguay) to win multiple World Cups, the NBA Twitter universe came alive to congratulate the champs.

Here's a collection of the tweets, first up all the French players:

CHAMPIONS DU MONDE !!! 🇫🇷INCROYABLE !!@equipedefrance ⭐️⭐️ — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) July 15, 2018

CHAMPIONS !!! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 — Frank Ntilikina (@FrankLikina) July 15, 2018

CHAMPIONS DU MONDE ⭐⭐️ pic.twitter.com/RWMkbx4lRN — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) July 15, 2018

FRANCE !!!!!🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷

CHAMPIONS DU MONDE — Ian Mahinmi (@ianmahinmi) July 15, 2018

It wasn't just the French players that took to Twitter, even league superstars of other nationalities like Joel Embiid [Cameroon], Pau Gasol [Spaniard] and Dirk Nowitzki [German] were quick to send their wishes:

Allez la c’est fini... La France est CHAMPIONNE DU MONDE — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 15, 2018

Great World Cup. So fun to watch. Congrats France. Well deserved. Feel bad for Hrvatska. They had an amazing tournament and fought til the end! See you in 4 years. — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 15, 2018

The best TEAM in the world by far. Proud of my entire country,showing incredible togetherness,love and support trough all and everywhere! Sports brings people together. I love you all. 🇭🇷 HRVATSKA! 🇭🇷 Also congratulations to France! @FrankLikina @DalloBoris12 @EvanFourmizz — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) July 15, 2018

ZIZICOPTEEEEEEEEEEERE !!!!!!!!!!

🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🚁🚁🚁🚁🚁🚁🚁🚁🚁🚁🚁🚁🚁🚁🚁 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) July 15, 2018