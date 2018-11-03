NBA Twitter reacts to Magic Johnson admonishing Coach Luke Walton for Los Angeles Lakers' poor start
Los Angeles Lakers are off to a poor start and are currently at 12th in the Western Conference standings. They have only won three games so far and two of those have come against subpar teams like Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. With a tough schedule ahead for the Lakers, things have to be figured out as soon as possible.
Before the start of the season, Magic Johnson, the president of Los Angeles Lakers basketball operations told Luke Walton not to worry if the team gets off to a rough start. One can expect that it is not an easy job to get it going from the word go, with a team full of new stars.
However, eight games into the season things may have changed, as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
In a meeting on Tuesday, following a winless two-game trip, Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson admonished coach Luke Walton for the team's sluggish start to the season, league sources told ESPN.
Johnson's aggressive meeting tone circulated to individuals throughout the organization, including to principal owner Jeanie Buss, league sources said. Throughout his tenure with the Lakers, Johnson has earned an internal reputation for an oftentimes volatile management style, including with his handling of Walton and the coaching staff, sources said.
This is how celebrities and media professionals reacted to the news on Twitter:
