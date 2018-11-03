NBA Twitter reacts to Magic Johnson admonishing Coach Luke Walton for Los Angeles Lakers' poor start

Lakers are off to a poor start

Los Angeles Lakers are off to a poor start and are currently at 12th in the Western Conference standings. They have only won three games so far and two of those have come against subpar teams like Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. With a tough schedule ahead for the Lakers, things have to be figured out as soon as possible.

Before the start of the season, Magic Johnson, the president of Los Angeles Lakers basketball operations told Luke Walton not to worry if the team gets off to a rough start. One can expect that it is not an easy job to get it going from the word go, with a team full of new stars.

However, eight games into the season things may have changed, as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In a meeting on Tuesday, following a winless two-game trip, Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson admonished coach Luke Walton for the team's sluggish start to the season, league sources told ESPN.

Johnson's aggressive meeting tone circulated to individuals throughout the organization, including to principal owner Jeanie Buss, league sources said. Throughout his tenure with the Lakers, Johnson has earned an internal reputation for an oftentimes volatile management style, including with his handling of Walton and the coaching staff, sources said.

This is how celebrities and media professionals reacted to the news on Twitter:

One of @JeanieBuss biggest frustrations with the Jim & Mitch era was the revolving door of coaches. It is my deep belief that convincing her that Lakers should move on from Luke Walton would be a *very* high bar to clear. — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 2, 2018

Grammy-nominated music artist Cyhi The Prynce tweeted in support of Walton.

Hey @Lakers and @MagicJohnson it’s not Luke Walton fault y’all put together this garbage team with Lebron you should’ve kept your new guys and brought in PG and Khawi but y’all fell for LBJ now your going to have to trade a few young players for veteran shooters — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) November 2, 2018

Josh Eberley who writes for the HOOP Magazine is not happy with the reports.

Luke Walton really handled the LaVar year like a champ just to get dumped on by LeBron. Smh. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) November 2, 2018

This is what Shane Young had to say.

It’s just hilarious to me how Magic Johnson doesn’t realize this isn’t even CLOSE to a title contender in the West, especially during year one — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) November 2, 2018

Chris Broussard tweeted the names of two possible replacements in case Luke Walton gets fired as head coach.

If Luke Walton takes the fall in Lakerland, keep an eye on these two names as possible replacements: Jason Kidd and Mark Jackson. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) November 2, 2018

Tony Jones who covers the Utah Jazz and NBA for The Athletic chipped in with his own take on the subject.

I can't take this Luke Walton news seriously seeing Magic Johnson gave him Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson to supplement LeBron James — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 2, 2018

Tania Ganguli, Lakers beat writer for the LA Times added her own thoughts on the reports.

Magic Johnson was angry in the meeting he had with Luke Walton (first reported by @wojespn and @mcten) but he doesn't make rash decisions. Several sources told me and @BA_Turner that Luke Walton's job is not in danger. Further, ownership still very much believes in him. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 2, 2018