NBA Weekly Round-Up: Philadelphia 76ers lead the pack

Two weeks into the 2019-20 NBA season and the Philadelphia 76ers are the only team unbeaten. What stood out though was LA Lakers’ LeBron James' performance against the Dallas Mavericks, which was jaw-dropping even for his standards.

LeBron outdueled 20-year old Luka Doncic, recording a triple-double of 39 points, 16 assists, and 12 rebounds to help the Lakers earn a statement victory on the road. He dished out the game-tying assist on a clutch 3-pointer to Danny Green at the buzzer, then went on to score nine of his team's 16 points in the overtime period.

For Kawhi Leonard, every time he steps on the court for LA Clippers, he continues to prove why he's considered by many to be the best player in the NBA currently. But the Clippers were handed a tough loss to the Utah Jazz with Leonard sitting out on "load management", but the two-time Finals MVP made sure his team bounced back by going for 38 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The Toronto Raptors have picked up right where they left off last season as one of the hardest-playing teams in the league. Pascal Siakam continues to grow every game, though he had a minor setback in his matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a foul trouble. Siakam's foul trouble has been one of the Raptors' biggest issues to start the season, as the reigning Most Improved Player has already fouled out of two games and had five fouls in two of Toronto's other six games.

But for Golden State Warriors this hasn’t been one of the best season starts they have had in a while. They started their week with the news that their two-time MVP point guard Stephen Curry will miss "at least three months" with a broken hand.

Later on in the week, it was announced that Draymond Green will miss "a few games" with a finger injury and D'Angelo Russell tweaked his ankle and is considered day-to-day. The team that ran the NBA for five years is now relying on a group of unknown players to hold things down with their four stars out and things could get rocky for the Warriors fast.