NBA: Who is the best point guard today?

In the game where height is no longer might, the not-so-tall ballers are now the game changers and nothing impacts the game of basketball these days than these court generals who hold the key to their respective teams' success.

The NBA has been home to great point guards through the years with the likes of Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, John Stockton, Jason Kidd, and Steve Nash, among others.

But at present, there is a great debate on who among the elite point guards can be included in the ranks of all-time greats and there seem to be no consensus as to who is the best of them all.

Before the 2018-2019 NBA season starts, let us take a closer look and find out who is really the best point guard in the NBA today.

Chris Paul

His impact was felt best during the Western Conference finals close-out games when he sat out what could be a clincher due to an injury. Not as athletic as the likes of Westbrook or Wall, Chris Paul has one of the best playmaking skills and a knack at making players around him better. A proven clutch player during his time in Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers, Paul has worked his way up with his court savvy, veteran leadership, and great on-court decision making. He may have been slowed down by several injuries but his value remains tremendously high in the market as proven by the trust given to him by the Houston Rockets through the max-contract he has just signed last summer.

Kyrie Irving

Having one of the best handles in the game, Kyrie Irving is much blessed with a lightning quickness that makes it easier for him to penetrate even the toughest interior defence in the league. His uncanny ability to break ankles and gets around a help defender easily makes him one of the toughest defensive assignments for opposing teams. His courage was in full display when his three-point basket in the dying seconds of the 2016 NBA finals deciding game seven against no less than his rival, Steph Curry, gave Cleveland its first title. The Boston Celtics point guard's competitiveness and desire to be the main man in his team, however, was considered a downside by not so few doubters. When he expressed his desire to break his partnership with LeBron James to the main guy elsewhere, there were mixed reactions but this definitely pointed out to his urge to be the best.

Russell Westbrook

Setting the bar much higher when he shattered the triple-double season average of the great Oscar Robertson by averaging double figures in points, rebounds, and assists for the second straight year last season, Russell Westbrook can seriously lay claim to that title with his tremendous all around game. His nuclear athleticism set him apart from the rest of the field and his all-out mentality catapult his game several notches higher. Although sometimes accused of being a stat-padder to make sure he gets the triple double, the OKC point guard remains one of the most intense in playing the game as he plays every game as if it's his last.

Stephen Curry

Nothing defined greatness better than being part of a winning team. Arguably one of the few players who have revolutionized the game of basketball not from above the rim but from the deepest possible distance, Steph Curry has redefined the art of shooting and the science of scoring, and at the same time, turned the Golden State Warriors into a dynasty, leading the team to three titles in the last four years. Aside from being one of the most efficient offensive players in the league, the two-time MVP complements his teammates well with his above-par playmaking skills. Notwithstanding his small frame and below-average athleticism, Curry arguably has the biggest 'heart' in the league which sets him apart from everybody else.