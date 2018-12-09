NBA: Why Kevin Durant won't be joining LeBron James in Los Angeles

Will KD resign with the Warriors?

The 3-6 Finals record of LeBron James is probably the only reason why he is still not considered to be the GOAT ahead of Michael Jordan. As LeBron is playing for the Lakers in his 16th season, time is not his friend if he wants to catch up with the 6-0 Finals record holder Michael Jordan.

The greatest obstacle in his way is the super team from Oakland - The Golden State Warriors. The Lakers need at least another superstar to stand a chance against the greatest dynasty in NBA history and Kevin Durant - the best player on the Golden State Warriors will be up for grabs next season as a free agent.

Lakers nation believed that KD would be wearing the purple and gold next season but that belief looks like its all but over after Kevin Durant's latest comments about Lebron James.

Kevin Durant called the environment playing with LeBron James "toxic" and blamed the "fanboys" in the media who fawn over him.

Many theorize that these comments from Durant are out of jealousy but KD does actually have a point here. The back-to-back Finals MVP and former MVP of the League does not get enough appreciation from the media. He is still criticized heavily from fans and media alike for joining the already stacked Golden State Warriors.

From a basketball standpoint, it is already known that playing alongside LeBron James is not meant for everyone. LeBron is the best player in the league and sharing the dressing room with him automatically makes you the second fiddle. Would Kevin Durant want that? I don't think so.

Durant is at par with LeBron as of today and would probably be better in a couple of years as Lebron will continue to battle against father time. There is no denying the fact that Durant, on any given night, is amongst the top 3 players in the NBA.

With his social media comments over the years, it is clear that Durant considers himself to be better than LeBron and a legitimate case can be made for the same. Joining the Lakers would put Durant in the #2 spot behind LeBron and Durant believes he's already the #1 in the League. Having said that, LeBron would still welcome Durant with open arms in LA but Durant would want to create his own legacy.

Durant already has already won two Championships compared to LeBron's three titles. With a three-peat on the cards, KD is on course to be on the same level as Lebron with 3 rings and three Finals MVP Awards. They're the two best players on the planet right now and their alliance would be the greatest spectacle in basketball history.

But this move will harm Durant's legacy. I don't think he wants to go down in the history books as a player who won his rings by joining a superteam initially and by playing alongside the greatest player of his generation later on. Kevin Durant wants to prove to the world that he can be a Champion with or without superstar teammates and his latest comments just solidify it.

