NBA News: NBPA and NBA Set December 1st as Opt-out Deadline for Players

While most of the NBA News has focused on the draft and free agency this week, the league has been setting out the protocols for the 2020-21 season which is just a month away.

Prior to the teams entering last season's bubble in Orlando, they were granted a choice on whether they wanted to play in such circumstances. Some, such as Avery Bradley, Trevor Ariza and Spencer Dinwiddie opted not to enter the bubble due to personal circumstances. This NBA season, players will again have to alert the league and the player's association if they have decide not to play the season.

NBA News: NBA and players association agree date for opt-out deadline ahead of new season

NBA Games Postponed Due To Player Protest

The most recent NBA News headlines are indicating that NBA players will have until the 1st of December to make it known if they are to play in the 2020-21 season.

Sources: The NBA and NBPA have agreed that players who elect not to play in 2020-21 season must notify of election by Dec. 1. Players who elect not to play will be prohibited from signing a contract for which 2020-21 season is covered. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

The world has been affected dramatically by the onset of COVID-19 and the pandemic shows no signs of abating any time soon. Therefore, the NBA and NBPA have put into motion a cut-off date for those players wishing not to partake in the upcoming season.

NBA, NBPA Agree To Dec. 1st Deadline For Players Electing To Opt Out Of 20-21 Season https://t.co/2jn3MENyep — RealGM (@RealGM) November 21, 2020

The decision this time around will prove harder for those players considering not to play. Firstly, the amount of time spent with their teams and proximity with others that comes with this could lead to increased levels of infection around the league. The Bubble was a secure environment whereby teams had limited interaction with one another and the outside world, yet this will not be in place throughout the regular season.

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

Advertisement

Secondly, players who elect not to play for their own personal reasons will not be able to sign a contract that covers the upcoming season. Therefore, players such as Avery Bradley, who had opted out of the Bubble last year and missed the Lakers' championship run, may have to play. The latest NBA news shows that Bradley signed a new deal with the Miami Heat as a free agent, suggesting he has intentions of returning to the court.

Also Read: NBA News: Rajon Rondo Lands 2-Year Contract with Atlanta Hawks