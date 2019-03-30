×
NCAA March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch - Saturday, March 30th

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
25   //    30 Mar 2019, 17:06 IST

The Elite Eight stage will take place over the weekend
The Elite Eight stage will take place over the weekend

Matches Of The Day

The first two Elite Eight matchups will take place today as March Madness enters its second weekend. First up is the clash between Gonzaga and Texas Tech. This is the third time in three years that Gonzaga have reached the last eight, and they enter the game with the number one offense in the nation.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech boasts one of the best defenses and earlier this week restricted the Michigan Wolverines to just 44 points.

Meanwhile, in the day's second match, Purdue will face Virginia. Both teams won their respective regular season conferences, although Purdue will find it difficult to overcome a Virginia team fuelled by the talented crop of talent who refuse to give up points.

The Cavaliers will also be out to avenge last year's shock Sweet Sixteen loss to UMBC as the team looks to reach the final four for the first time since 1984.

Where to watch

(3) Texas Tech vs.Gonzaga (1) - 6:09 p.m. ET - CBS

(3) Purdue vs. Virginia (1) - 8:49 p.m. ET - CBS

Both games can also be seen online via the official March Madness website (Membership Required)

Yesterday's results

(3) LSU 63 - 80 Michigan St. (2)

(5) Auburn 97 - 80 North Carolina (1)

(4) Virginia Tech - 75 Duke (1)

(3) Houston 58 - 62 Kentucky (2)

Performer of the Day (Friday, March 29th)

Chuma Okeke was dominant before an injury forced him to the sidelines
Chuma Okeke was dominant before an injury forced him to the sidelines

Auburn last night pulled off a huge 97-80 upset win over No. 1 seed North Carolina in the Sweet 16 stage, a result largely fuelled by the performance of Chuma Okeke.

The sophomore finished the game with 20 points and 11 rebounds, both game-highs, however, his participation in the tournament now looks over after suffering a serious knee injury with 8:08 left.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA March Madness 2019 Schedule
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
