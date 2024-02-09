“Need to do another run”: Kevin Durant delivers ultimate shout out to Olivia Rodrigo's ex-boyfriend for Nike KD 16 collab

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant debuted the Zack Bia x Nike KD 16 Personal Edition kicks on Thursday at the Suns' matchup against the Utah Jazz in Phoenix. After winning the match, Durant took to Instagram to share his review of the shoes on his story via a shout-out to Zack Bia, the designer of the shoes.

"@zackbia 16s so fye... we may need to do another run brother"

Kevin Durant's Instagram story giving the ultimate shout-out to Zack Bia for his sneaker design

Zack, who is also Olivia Rodrigo's ex-boyfriend, reshared the story and expressed his gratitude to Kevin Durant for letting him design the shoes:

"Cats Out The Bag... My Brother KD Blessed Me And Let Me Design Some Sneakers. KD/ ZB FTR 16's... More Soon..."

Zack Bia's reshare of Kevin Durant's Instagram story

Zack later shared another story expressing his disbelief at having the opportunity to design a pair of KD sneakers:

"Beyond My Wildest Imagination... A Pair Of KD's..."

Zack's reshare of the Phoenix Suns' Instagram post featuring Durant wearing the Zack Bia x Nike KD 16s

Durant and Zack both also indicated that more sneakers are coming up from the Zack Bia x Nike KD 16 Personal Edition collaboration.

Which KD 16s is Kevin Durant going to wear at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

Kevin Durant will likely gear up for the All-Star Game in the Nike KD 16 "Easy Money" (All-Star). As Durant continues to cement himself as one of the greatest scorers in the league’s history in his 16th season, the latest Nike KD 16 pays homage to Durant’s more-than-fitting Easy Money nickname.

Displaying an abundance of vibrant hues, the KD 16 "Easy Money" (All-Star) is an ode to Durant’s “Easy Money” persona. The kicks are designed with mesh with an upper that is highlighted in green tiger print and magenta and shades of yellow color. Durant’s name and number are highlighted beneath translucent Orange TPU overlays.

The “Easy” theme extends to the insoles and heel tabs while the shoe sits atop a semi-translucent orange rubber outsole. The lace-tips feature images of a $100 bill, with Benjamin Franklin’s portrait clearly shown.

The lace-tips of the Nike KD 16 "Easy Money" (All-Star) featuring images of a $100 bill

These vibrant basketball shoes will be made available on Feb. 16 with a price tag of $160 per pair. They will be sold via the company's official website as well as at Nike stores, through the SNKRS app, and a couple of associated retail shops.

