Nepal Army climbs to top spot in Nepal Basketball League

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 23 // 17 May 2019, 07:22 IST



Nepal Army Club climbed to the top of the points table after they defeated Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club 79 – 64 in the Nepal basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

The first quarter of the match was evenly matched with both teams scoring 18 points each. But it was the second quarter that paved the way to victory for Nepal Army as they took it by 24 – 8.

After the break, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club came out strong and took the third quarter 23 – 17.

Going into the final quarter, Nepal Army was leading by 10 points and they got the job done by taking the last quarter 20 – 15.

Ashish Basnet of Nepal Army was declared man of the match for his 23 points, 1 assist and 1 rebound to help his team climb top of the table.

So far, Nepal Army Club have played eight matches (won 7 & loss 1) while Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club have played seven (won 2 & loss 5).

Another match between Times International Club and Golden Gate International Club was stopped in the fourth quarter due to rain.

Times International Club were leading by 72 – 44. The remaining time of the match will be played on Friday.

A total of eight teams are participating the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.