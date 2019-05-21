Nepal Army Club back to the top of the table with a win over Golden Gate

Ayush Singh (L) has been declared man of the match for the third time in the Nepal Basketball League 2019

Nepal Army Club is back to the top of the league table after they defeated defending champions Golden Gate International Club 75 – 61 in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Army Club took the first quarter 19 – 12, while Golden Gate took the second one 26 – 19. Going into the half time break, the scores were even with both teams scoring 38 points each in the first half of the match.

After the half time break, the defending champions took the third quarter 14 – 12 to go into the last quarter with a two-point lead over the Nepal Army Club.

But they came out strong in the deciding quarter and rallied past the defending champions Golden Gate International Club and took the last quarter 25 – 9 to win the match by a scoreline of 75 – 61.

Ayush Singh of Nepal Army Club was declared man of the match. He scored 13 points, collected 8 rebounds, provided 2 assists and made 3 steals to help his team win and drove back to the top of the table of Nepal Basketball League. This was the third time Ayush Singh won the award in the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

A Total of eight teams; Golden Gate International Club, Nepal Army Club, Nepal Police Club, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club, Royal Basketball Club, Kirtipur Basketball Club, Times International Club and South Siders Basketball Club are participating in the second edition of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will end on 22nd June.