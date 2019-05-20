Nepal Basketball League 2019: Budhanilkantha thrash Royal while Golden Gate beat South Siders

Saurav Shrestha (R) of Budhanilkantha was declared man of the match for his 39 points & 11 rebounds & 6 assists

Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club and Golden Gate International Club won their respective matches in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

In the first match of the day, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club defeated Royal Basketball Club 98 – 68 to register their fourth win in the league.

It was Royal Basketball Club that started the match brightly by taking the first quarter 25 – 24.

But it was all about Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club after that as they took the remaining three quarters 23 – 19, 27 – 9 and 24 – 15 to thrash Royal Basketball Club by 30 points and win the match comfortably. It was the sixth defeat for the Royal Basketball Club in the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

Saurav Shrestha of Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club was declared man of the match for his match-winning display of 39 points, 11 rebounds & 6 assists.

Man of the match Bikram Dangol (R) netted 23 points & collected 3 rebounds for Golden Gate

In the other match of the day, defending champions Golden Gate International Club went past South Siders Basketball Club 83 – 62 with the man of the match Bikram Dangol netting 23 points & collecting 3 rebounds for the wining team.

Golden Gate took the first quarter 18 – 17 while the second quarter was even with both teams scoring 19 points each and headed to the half time break with Golden Gate leading by one point. After the break, third quarter was evenly matched as both teams score 17 points each.

Going to the last quarter, the score was 54 – 53 with Golden Gate leading by a single point. But in the last quarter, Golden Gate proved too hot to handle for South Siders as Golden Gate rallied past to take the last quarter by 29 – 9 to win the match by a massive 21 points.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.