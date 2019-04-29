Nepal Basketball League 2019 Day 2: Budhanilkantha, Royal win

PPBudhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club and Royal Basketball Club won their respective matches in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 on Day 2.

Saurab Shrestha of Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club netted 15 points and collected 15 rebounds to help his side defeat Kirtipur Basketball Club 70 – 56 in the day two of the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

Playing at home; Budhanilkantha took the first quarter 21 – 9 while Kirtipur tried to come back in the game by winning the second quarter 20 – 14.

Budhanilkantha took the third quarter 14 – 13 to maintain a seven-point lead going to the last quarter. But the blistering display from Saurab Shrestha saw Budhanilkantha taking the last quarter 21 – 14 to open their account with an impressive victory. Saurab Shrestha was adjudged man of the match.

Meanwhile, Royal Basketball Club defeated South Siders Basketball Club 70 – 62 in the second match of the day. Royal took the first two quarters 12 – 11 and 20 -16 respectively while South Siders won third quarter 22 – 13.

But Royal were better side in the fourth quarter as they took last quarter by 25 – 13 to win the match. Amrit Koirala of Royal basketball Club netted 10 points and got 10 rebounds was judged man of the match.

Total of eight teams are participating the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

The league will be played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice. Total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final. The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.