Nepal Basketball League 2019 Day 3: Army, Times win

Rabin Khatri of Nepal Army Club with 29 points, 4 assists and 3 steals was declared man of the match

Nepal Army Club and Times International Club won their respective matches on day 3 of the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 at Kathmandu, Nepal.

In the first match of day 3, Nepal Army Club defeated Nepal Police Club 89 – 81. Army took the first two quarters 30 – 22 and 21 – 19 respectively to go into the halftime break with a 10 point lead.

Nepal Police Club tried to come back in the game by winning the third and fourth quarter 20 - 19 and 20 – 19 respectively, but it was too late as the deficit proved too much for Nepal Police Club to get back in the match. Rabin Khatri of Nepal Army Club with 29 points, 4 assists and 3 steals was declared man of the match.

In the second match of the day; Times International Club beat South Siders Basketball Club 78 - 47 with man of the match Mabindra Bhandari scoring 15 points and taking 10 rebounds for the winning team. Times took all the quarters 22-11, 16 – 14, 12- 8 and 28 -14 to win the match comfortably.

A total of eight teams; Golden Gate International Club, Nepal Army Club, Nepal Police Club, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club, Royal Basketball Club, Kirtipur Basketball Club, Times International Club and South Siders Basketball Club are participating the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

The league will be played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice.

A total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. The first and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.