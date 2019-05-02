Nepal Basketball League 2019 Day 5: Army outclassed Kirtipur

Rabin Khatri (R) of Nepal Army Club was declared man of the match for the second time in the League

Nepal Army Club continued their fine form in Nepal Basketball League 2019 defeating Kirtipur Basketball Club 78 – 58 to register their third straight win in as many games.

Army took full control of the match with outclassing Kirtipur Basketball Club in all quarters. Army took all the quarters 22 – 15, 24 – 18, 19 – 13 and 13 – 12 respectively.

Rabin Khatri of Nepal Army Club was declared man of the match for the second time in the League. He scored 26 points, took 4 rebounds and provided 4 assists to pave way to victory for Nepal Army Club.

Meanwhile the second match of day 5 between Golden Gate International Club and Times International Club was postponed due to bad weather. The match was played until the third quarter (4 minutes 11 seconds remaining on the clock) with Times International Club leading 54 – 37. The remaining of the match will be played on Sunday.

Total of eight teams; Golden Gate International Club, Nepal Army Club, Nepal Police Club, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club, Royal Basketball Club, Kirtipur Basketball Club, Times International Club and South Siders Basketball Club are participating the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

The league will be played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice.

Total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final. The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.