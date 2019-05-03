Nepal Basketball League 2019 Day 6: South Siders edge past Kirtipur

Man of the match Sanjay Pun (L) of South Siders Basketball Club

Man of the match Sanjay Pun’s eye-catching display of 18 points, 5 assists and 6 rebounds was the difference as his team South Siders Basketball Club edge past Kirtipur Basketball Club 66 – 59 on day 5 of the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

South Siders took the first and second quarter 22 – 17 and 20 – 11 respectively to go into the half time break with a comfortable 14-point lead. After the break, Kirtipur took the last two quarters 17 – 13 and 14 – 11 respectively, but it was not enough to avoid defeat.

Earlier the first match of the day six between Budanilkhantha Municipality Basketball Club and Royal Basketball Club was postponed due to technical reason.

A Total of eight teams are participating the second edition of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

Golden Gate International Club are the defending champions of the League. A total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final. The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.

Royal Basketball Club will take on Golden Gate International Club while Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club will play Times International Basketball Club in Day 7 of the Nepal Basketball League 2019.