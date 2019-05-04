Nepal Basketball League 2019 day 7: Golden Gate, Times win

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 14 // 04 May 2019, 07:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Defending champions Golden Gate International Club and Times International Club won their respective matches in Day 7

Defending champions Golden Gate International Club and Times International Club won their respective matches in Day 7 of the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

In the first match of the day, Golden Gate International Club defeated Royal Basketball Club 105 – 100. The match went into overtime after the teams were tied up at 94 points each after completion of normal playing time.

Both teams were evenly matched in the first quarter with both teams scoring 26 points each. Royal took the second quarter 26 – 24 to go to halftime break with a two-point lead. After the break, Golden Gate took the third quarter 18 -17. Heading into the last quarter, Royal was leading 69 – 68 but Golden Gate took the last quarter 26 – 25 to level the score at 94 each and forcing overtime.

Then Golden Gate took the over time 11 – 6 to win the match by 105 – 100. Bikram Dangol of Golden Gate International Club was declared man of the match for his excellent display of 23 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 turnovers.

In the other match of the day, Times International Club defeated Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club 82 – 66.

It was Budhanilkantha who had good start of the match as they took first quarter 20 – 17. But Times came out strong in second quarter as they took it by 32 – 13.

Budhanilkantha fought back in third quarter to take it by 22 – 13 but Times were too good in fourth quarter as they won the last quarter by 20 – 11 to win the match. Joshua Sherchan (15 rebounds, 7 points, 4 steals and 3 blocks) of Times was declared man of the match.

Total of eight teams are participating the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.