Nepal Basketball League 2019: Nepal Army Club book their place in the final

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 19 Jun 2019, 06:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ayush Singh (L) of Nepal Army Club was declared man of the match for the second time in the playoffs of the Nepal Basketball League 2019

Nepal Army Club defeated Times International Club 69-61 in the final match of the “best of three series” to win 2-1 and book their place in the final of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

The series was tied at 1-1 with a win for either team ensuring a spot in the final of the league. The match was evenly contested until the third quarter.

Nepal Army Club took the first quarter, 18-12, while Times responded well in the second quarter by taking it by 18-13. Heading into the halftime break, the score was 31-30 with Nepal Army leading by a point.

After the break, both teams scored 15 points each in the third quarter and the score was 46-45 in the favor of Nepal Army Club.

Taking a one-point lead to the final quarter, Army outplayed Times and took the final quarter 23-16 with a brilliant play from the man of the match Ayush Singh.

He dropped 26 points, collected 5 rebounds, made 2 steals, and provided 1 assist to help his team to book their spot in the final of the league.

Nepal Army Club booked their place in the final of the Nepal Basketball League 2019

Times International Club will now take on Nepal Police Club in best of three series and the winner will book their place in the final of the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

Nepal Basketball League is now in the playoff stage after the completion of the round robin matches of the league. Nepal Army Club, Times International Club, Golden Gate International Club and Nepal Police club finished in the top four positions respectively and played in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Nepal Army Club has booked their place in the final while defending champions Golden Gate International Club have crashed out of the playoffs.

Nepal Police Club and Times International Club are in contention for the remaining one spot in the final of the league.

The final of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 will be held on June 22, 2019 where a new champion will be crowned.