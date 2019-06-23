Nepal Basketball League 2019: Times, Police crowned champions

Dinesh Thapa

Victorious Times International Club with Nepal Basketball League 2019 trophy

Times International Club and Nepal Police Club were crowned Men’s and Women’s category champions respectively in the Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

In the men’s category, Times International Club defeated Nepal Army Club 88-71 to lift the title of the second edition of the Nepal Basketball League. Times started brightly and laid the foundation for the win by taking the first two quarters 19-12 and 21-12 respectively. Going to the halftime break, Times were leading by 16 points with a score of 40-24.

After the halftime break, Army tried to come back in the match but fell short as Times took the third quarter 27-26 to take a 17 point lead to the final quarter. The score was 67-50 in the favor of Times International Club with the last quarter to play. Both teams scored 21 points each in the final quarter but the first half deficit proved costly for Nepal Army Club.

Nepal Police Club won the women's title of Nepal Basketball League 2019

Meanwhile, in the women’s final, Nepal Police Club defeated Samridhhi Gorillas 65-52 to lift the title of the first edition of Nepal Women’s Basketball League. Samridhhi Gorillas started the match by taking the first quarter 12-8 while Police Club took the second quarter 19-17. The score was 29-27 with Samridhhi Gorillas leading by 2 points during the halftime break. After the halftime, Police Club rallied past Samridhhi Gorillas and took the third and fourth quarter 22-13 and 16-10 to win the title.

Sadish Pradhan (L) of Times International Club & Anusha Malla (R) of Nepal Police Club were declared MVP of the Nepal Basketball League 2019

The skipper of Times International Club Sadish Pradhan was declared the most valuable player (MVP) in the men’s category while Anusha Malla was declared MVP of the women’s category of the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

A total of eight teams in the men’s category and four teams in the women’s category participated in the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from the Nepal Basketball Association.