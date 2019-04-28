Nepal Basketball League 2019 tipped off; Army & Times wins on opening day

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 29 // 28 Apr 2019, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Player of the match Ramkrishna Ghotane (Right) of Nepal Army Club netted 17 points & took 10 rebounds

The much-awaited Nepal Basketball League 2019 tipped off at Kathmandu, Nepal with Nepal Army Club and Times International Club winning their respective matches in the opening day of the League.

In the opening match of the Nepal basketball League 2019; Last year’s runner’s up team Nepal Army Club defeated defending champions Golden Gate International Club 104 – 69. Nepal Army took the first and second quarter 26 – 14 and 26 – 17 respectively to go to halftime break with a comfortable 52 – 31 score.

After the break, Army took the third quarter 25 – 14 and also took the last quarter 27 – 24 to win the match. Player of the match Ramkrishna Ghotane of Nepal Army Club netted 17 points & took 10 rebounds to help his team beat the defending champions in their home court.

Sadhish Pradhan (Left) was declared Player of the match in the second match of the opening day

In the second match of the opening day of the Nepal basketball League 2019, Times International Club playing at home defeated Nepal Police Club 96 – 61.

Times took the first quarter 18 – 13 and went in to the halftime break with comfortable lead of 44 – 25 and they easily cruise past Nepal Police club in the third and fourth quarter to win the match by 96 – 61.

Nepal national basketball team skipper and also skipper of Times International Club Sadhish Pradhan netted 40 points and collected 3 rebounds to help his team beat Nepal Police Club. Sadhish Pradhan was declared Player of the match.

Advertisement

Total of eight teams; Golden Gate International Club, Nepal Army Club, Nepal Police Club, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club, Royal Basketball Club, Kirtipur Basketball Club, Times International Club and South Siders Basketball Club are participating the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

The league will be played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice.

A total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.