Nepal Basketball League all set to tip off

Dinesh Thapa
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
9   //    03 Apr 2019, 21:02 IST

Nepal Basketball League 2019 is all set to start from April 20, 2019
Nepal Basketball League 2019 is all set to start from April 20, 2019

The second edition of Nepal Basketball League is all set to tip off from April 20, 2019, at Kathmandu, Nepal. Following eight teams will fight for the title of the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League:

1.   Golden Gate International Club

2.   Nepal Army Club

3.   Nepal Police Club

4.   Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club,

5.   Royal Basketball Club

6.   Kirtipur Basketball Club

7.   Times International Club

8.   South Siders Basketball Club

The league will be played for 55 days and will be played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice. Total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other 3 times and the winner will advance to the final. The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Organizers of Nepal Basketball League during the press meet held at Kathmandu, Nepal.
Organizers of Nepal Basketball League during the press meet held at Kathmandu, Nepal.

The league champions will have the winning purse of Nepalese Rupees 200,000.00 while runners up will get Nepalese rupees 100,000.00.

Golden Gate International Basketball Club are the defending champions of the league. They won the league last year defeating Nepal Army Club in the final. Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.

During the press meet of the league, PDCN also announced that they are working towards organizing Nepal Women's Basketball League soon. According to the organizers, all the players, referees and individuals involved in the running of the league has been insured by Sanima General Insurance with Nrs. 500,000.00 for each person.

All the matches will be played according to FIBA rules.

