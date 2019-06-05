Nepal Basketball League: Army beat Kirtipur to claim the top spot

Nepal Army Club hold the top position in Nepal Basketball League 2019 points table

Nepal Army Club defeated Kirtipur Basketball Club 89-77 to claim the top spot in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Army took the first quarter 24-23 and went on to take the second quarter 20-16 to go into the half-time break with a 5-point lead as the scoreboard read 44-39. Kirtipur tried to come back in the game after the break. Both teams scored 20 points each in the third quarter as Army maintained their 5-point lead with last quarter's play left. Army took the last quarter 25-18 and won the match with a scoreline of 89-77.

Robin Khatri of Nepal Army Club was declared the Man of the Match. He posted 27 points and collected 3 rebounds.

Nepal Army Club has played all of their 14 group stage matches (won 13 and lost 1) are in the top position of the league. Army along with Times International Club (Played 14, won 12, lost 2, 26 points) have already secured their place in the playoff. Three teams; Golden Gate International Club, Nepal Police Club, and Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club are in contention for the remaining two spots for the playoffs. All three teams are level on 20 points with each having one match left to play.

A total of eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League. The league is being played in home and away round robin format. Each team has to play all the other teams twice.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.