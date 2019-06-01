Nepal Basketball League: Army defeated Royal

Robin Khatri (R) of Nepal Army Club was declared man of the match

Nepal Army Club defeated Royal Basketball Club 97 - 85 in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

It was Royal Basketball Club that started the match well by taking the first quarter 30–25. However, Nepal Army Club took the second quarter 22–17 to level the score at 47 each going to the half time break. After the break, Nepal Army Club took the third quarter 28–16 to lay the foundation to win the match. Royal Basketball Club tried to resist in the last quarter as both teams scored 22 points each in the final quarter. But it was not enough to obstruct Nepal Army to win the match as they won by 12 points.

Robin Khatri of Nepal Army Club was declared man of the match. He posted 33 points, had 9 assists and grabbed 3 steals to help his team win the match.

Times International Club leads the league table with 26 points (played 14 matches, won 12 and lost 2) while Nepal Army Club is in the second position with 25 points (played 13, won 12, lost 1 and 1 match left to play). Both teams have already advanced to the playoffs.

A total of eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019.

The league is played in a home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice, and the top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.