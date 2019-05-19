Nepal Basketball League: Army, Kirtipur register important wins

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 19 May 2019, 14:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sagar Thapa (L) of Kirtipur Basketball Club was declared the Man of the Match

Nepal Army Club and Kirtipur Basketball Club won their respective matches in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Playing at home, Nepal Army Club defeated Nepal Police Club 75 – 67 with Man of the Match Ayush Singh netting 20 points, collecting 3 rebounds and providing 3 assists to help his team extend their lead at the top of the table.

Nepal Police Club started strongly and took the first quarter 17 – 16 but Nepal Army Club hit back to take the lead into the half-time break. After the break, Nepal Police Club outscored Nepal Army Club 17-16 in the third quarter, but Nepal Army Club rallied in the fourth to win the game 75 – 67.

Nepal Army Club have played 9 matches (won 8 and lost 1) while Nepal Police Club have played 7 matches (won 3 and lost 4) in the league.

In the other match of the day, Kirtipur Basketball Club defeated Royal Basketball Club 63 – 61 in a closely contested match.

Royal Basketball Club started brightly by taking the first quarter 22 – 12. They also went on to take the second quarter 13 – 12 to enter the half-time break with a comfortable 35 – 24 lead.

After the break, Royal Basketball Club continued their dominance, taking the third quarter 18 – 14 to extend their lead to 15 points. However, Kirtipur Basketball Club pressed hard in the last quarter to reduce the deficit. Outscoring Royal Basketball Club 25 – 8 in the final period, Kirtipur Basketball Club won the match by 2 points.

Sagar Thapa of Kirtipur Basketball Club was declared the Man of the Match for his 12 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.