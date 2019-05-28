Nepal Basketball League: Army, Police secure wins

Mahler Mahmoud Akash (L) of Nepal Police Club was declared the Man of the Match

Departmental clubs Nepal Army Club and Nepal Police Club won their respective matches in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Army Club defeated South Siders Basketball Club 92-71 with the help of the Man of the Match Robin Khatri scoring a match-high 21 points. Nepal Army Club took the first two quarters 25-15 and 27-20 respectively. South Siders Basketball Club took the third quarter 24-12. Nepal Army Club completed the formality by taking the last quarter 21-12 to win the match comfortably.

In the other match of the day, Nepal Police Club defeated the league leaders Time Basketball Club 70-63 to boost their chance of making it to the playoffs. Nepal Police Club took the first and second quarters 17-10 and 20-15 respectively. Times tried to come back in the match by taking the third quarter 16-10 but Police took the last quarter 23-22 to win the match.

Mahler Mahmoud Akash of Nepal Police Club was declared the Man of the Match for his 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 assists.

A total of eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which commenced on 27 April and will run till 22 June 2019.

The league is being played in the home and away round robin format. The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for a place in the final.