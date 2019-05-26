Nepal Basketball League: Budhanilkantha beat Police to climb into 2nd position

Saurav Shrestha (R) was adjudged Man of the Match for the fifth time in the Nepal Basketball League 2019

Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club defeated Nepal Police Club 78-76 in a tightly contested match and climbed to the 2nd position of the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Police Club started the match on a positive note by taking the first quarter 19-16 but Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club took the second quarter 22-11. Heading into the half time break, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club were leading by 8 points with the score at 38-30.

After the break, Nepal Police Club came out strong and took the third quarter 26-15. With the last quarter to play, Nepal Police Club were leading by 3 points. But in the deciding fourth quarter, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club outplayed Nepal Police Club to take the quarter by 25-20 and won the match by 3 points.

Saurav Shrestha of Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club was declared the Man of the Match for his Match-winning 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals. He has been adjudged Man of the Match in Nepal Basketball league 2019 for a total of five times now.

So far, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club have played 13 matches (won 7 and lost 6) while Nepal Police Club have played 12 matches (won 6 and lost 6).

Times International Club leads the league table with 22 points followed by Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club, who occupy the 2nd place with 20 points. Nepal Army Club (19 points) and Nepal Police Club (18 Points) are in the 3rd and 4th positions respectively.

Being played in the round robin home and away format, the 2019 Nepal Basketball League has a total of eight teams vying for the title. The 2nd edition of of the league commenced on 27 April 2019 and will conclude on 22 June 2019.