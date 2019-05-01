Nepal basketball League Day 4: Golden Gate and Royal Win

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 01 May 2019, 05:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kunkhen Theeng (R) of Royal Basketball Club was adjudged man of the match.

Day 4 of the ongoing Nepal basketball league saw defending champions, Golden Gate International Club and Royal Basketball Club win their respective matches.

Golden Gate International Club defeated Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club 85 -72 with veteran Karma Gurung netting 20 points with 8 Rebounds and 4 assists for his team.

Golden Gate took first three quarters 24 – 17, 18 – 17 and 25 – 19 to pave the way to victory while Budhanilkantha took the last quarter 19 – 18. Karma Gurung was declared man of the match for his excellent display.

Meanwhile, in the other match of the day; Kunkhen Theeng scored 13 points and took 1 rebound to help his team Royal Basketball Club beat Kirtipur Basketball Club 72 – 61.

Royal took first two quarters 20 – 15 and 18 – 10 on the way to victory. Despite Kirtipur taking third quarter 20 – 15, Royal outplayed them in last quarter by 19 – 16. Kunkhen Theeng was adjudged man of the match.

A total of eight teams; Golden Gate International Club, Nepal Army Club, Nepal Police Club, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club, Royal Basketball Club, Kirtipur Basketball Club, Times International Club and South Siders Basketball Club are participating the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

The league will be played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice.

A total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

Advertisement

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.