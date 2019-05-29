Nepal Basketball League: Golden Gate defeat Kirtipur to push for Playoff spot

Abhishek Singh (L) of Golden Gate International Club was declared Man of the Match

Defending champions Golden Gate International Club defeated Kirtipur Basketball Club 89-67 to push for the playoff spot in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Golden Gate International Club took all four quarters 21-17, 24-17, 26-16 and 18-17 to ease past Kirtipur Basketball Club and collect the vital points to push for a place in the top four of the league as top four teams will advance into the playoffs.

Abhishek Singh of Golden Gate International Club was declared Man of the Match for helping his team win the match.

Golden Gate International Club has played 13 matches (won 7 and lost 6) and is in 4th position with 20 points. Times International Club (24 points, 1 match left to play) and Nepal Army Club (23 points, 2 matches left to play) have already booked their place in the playoffs. Three teams, Golden Gate International Club (20 points), Nepal Police Club (20 points) and Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club (20 points) are in the hunt for the remaining two places in the playoffs. They all have one match each to play in the league.

A total of eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which started on 27 April 2019 and will conclude on 22 June 2019. The league is being played in the home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.