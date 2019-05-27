Nepal Basketball League: Golden Gate outplay South Siders

Binod Shrestha (R) of Golden Gate International Club was declared the Man of the Match.

Defending champions Golden Gate International Club outplayed South Siders Basketball Club 104 – 65 in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Playing on home court, the defending champions Golden Gate International Club outclassed South Siders in every aspect of the match. Golden Gate took all four quarters 27 – 8, 27 – 21, 26 – 15 and 24 – 21 respectively to win the match comfortably.

Binod Shrestha of Golden Gate International Club scored a match-high 21 points, provided 6 assists, made 3 steals and collected 3 rebounds. He was declared the Man of the Match.

So far, Golden Gate have played 12 matches (won 6 and lost 6) while South Siders have played 11 matches (won 1 and lost 10) in the league.

With the win, the defending champions boosted their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs of the league. They are now in the fourth position in the league table along with Nepal Police club with 18 points. Times International Club is in the top position with 23 points followed by Nepal Army Club (21 points) in the second position and Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club (20 points) in the third position.

Eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

The league will be played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. The first and the second-placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and the fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.