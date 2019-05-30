Nepal Basketball League: Kirtipur beat South Siders

Anil Khadgi (L) of Kirtipur Basketball Club was declared Man of the Match

Kirtipur Basketball Club defeated South Siders Basketball Club 74-71 in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

South Siders Basketball Club started the match brightly by taking the first quarter 26-22 and followed it up by taking the second quarter 11-10. Going into the half-time break, South Siders were leading by 5 points with the score at 37-32. After the break, Kirtipur Basketball Club took the third quarter 15-14 to cut South Siders' lead to 4 points with the last quarter to play. Kirtipur Basketball Club took the final decisive quarter by 27-20 to win the match by 3 points.

Anil Khadgi of Kirtipur Basketball Club was declared Man of the Match. He scored 22 points, took 6 rebounds and made 3 steals to help his team to win the match.

Both teams, Kirtipur Basketball Club (12 matches played, won 3 and lost 9) and South Siders Basketball Club (13 matches played, won 1 and lost 12) are out of contention for the playoff spot.

Times International Club will play Royal Basketball Club next in the Nepal Basketball League. A total of eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run till 22 June 2019. The league is played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final. The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.