Nepal Basketball League: Nepal Police beat South Siders

Dinesh Thapa
ANALYST
News
5   //    22 May 2019, 02:40 IST

Jasang Sunwar (R) of Nepal Police Club was declared Man of the Match.
Jasang Sunwar (R) of Nepal Police Club was declared Man of the Match.

Nepal Police Club defeated South Siders Basketball Club 74-63 in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here in Kathmandu, Nepal.

South Siders Basketball Club started the match positively taking the first quarter 19-18. However, Nepal Police Club came out strong after the quarter break to take the second quarter 16-10 to go to the halftime break with a 5-point lead with the score at 34-29.

After the halftime, Nepal Police Club took the third quarter 18-15 to take an 8-point lead going to the final quarter. Nepal Police also took the fourth quarter 22-19 to win the match by 11 points.

Jasang Sunwar of Nepal Police Club was declared Man of the Match. He posted 14 points, collected 10 rebounds, provided 3 assists and made 2 steals to help his team win the match.

So far, Nepal Police Club has played 8 matches (won 4 and lost 4) while South Siders Basketball Club have played 9 matches (won 1 and lost 8) in this year’s league.

Times International Club will play Kirtipur Basketball Club next in the league.

A total of eight teams are playing in the league, namely Golden Gate International Club, Nepal Army Club, Nepal Police Club, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club, Royal Basketball Club, Kirtipur Basketball Club, Times International Club and South Siders Basketball Club are participating the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run till 22 June 2019.

As many as 68 matches will be played in the league including nine playoff games and the final match. The top four teams after the league phase will qualify for the postseason. The first and the second placed teams will engage in a 3-match series and the winner will make it to the finals.

The losing team will get another chance to make it to the finals. They will get to play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league and the winner would then go on to play the finals.

