Nepal Basketball League: Nepal Police Club beat Kirtipur to push for a playoff spot

Bikash Gurung (R) of Nepal Police Club was declared man of the match

Nepal Police Club defeated Kirtipur Basketball Club 84 – 60 to boost their hope of advancing to the playoffs of the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Playing away from home, Nepal Police Club dominated the first half of the match by taking the opening quarter 23 – 13 followed by taking the second one 19 – 16 to go into the half-time break with the commanding lead of 13 points.

After the halftime break, Kirtipur Basketball Club tried to come back in the match as both teams scored 17 points each in the third quarter. But Nepal Police Club proved too strong for the Kirtipur Basketball Club as the former took the last quarter 25 – 14 to win the match by 24 points with a final score of 84 – 60.

Bikash Gurung of Nepal Police Club was declared man of the match for his match-winning display of 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists.

So far, Nepal Police Club has played 10 matches (win 6 and loss) while Kirtipur Basketball Club has also played 10 matches (win 2 and loss 8).

A total of eight teams are participating in the second edition of the Nepal Basketball League.

The league will be played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.