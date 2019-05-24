×
Nepal Basketball League; Police, Budhanilkantha win

Dinesh Thapa
ANALYST
Feature
3   //    24 May 2019, 05:07 IST

Biraj Rana (R) of Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club was declared man of the match
Biraj Rana (R) of Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club was declared man of the match

Nepal Police Club and Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club won their respective matches in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Police Club defeated defending champions Golden Gate International Club 96 – 82 in the first match of the day. Playing at home, police took the first quarter 21 – 13 and continue their dominance in the second quarter by taking it with the score 30 – 28. After the halftime break, Police took the remaining two quarters 23 – 21 and 22 – 20 respectively to win the match by 14 points and handed the defending champions Golden Gate International Club their sixth defeat in the league.

Bimal Jung Karki of Nepal Police Club was adjudged man of the match for his 27 points and 8 rebounds. So far, Nepal Police Club has played 9 matches (won 5 and loss 4) while Golden Gate International Club has played 11 matches (won 5 and loss 6) in the league.

In the other match of the day, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club defeated South Siders Basketball Club 85 – 59. The first-half display by Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club laid the foundation for victory as they took the first two quarters 31- 20 and 25 – 14. South Siders tried to come back in the match by taking third quarter 15 – 12 but Budhanilkantha took the last quarter 17 – 10 to win the match comfortably. Biraj Rana of Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club was declared man of the match. He netted 14 points, collected 3 rebounds, provided 5 assists and made 2 blocks to help his team win.

So far, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club has played 11 matches (won 5 and loss 6) while South Siders Basketball Club has played 10 matches (won 1 and loss 9) in the league.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.

Fetching more content...
