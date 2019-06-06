Nepal Basketball League: Police Club lose to Royal basket Club but make it to the playoffs

Dinesh Thapa

Nepal Police Club advanced to the playoffs of the Nepal Basketball League 2019

Despite losing 59-75 to Royal Basketball Club, Nepal Police Club advanced to the playoffs of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Royal Basketball Club took all four quarters 17-13, 16-14, 23-19 and 19-13 respectively to win the match. Nikesh Magar Royal Basketball Club was declared man of the match. He posted 16 points, Collected 10 rebounds, provided 2 assists, and made steals.

Nepal Police Club played all of their 14 matches (won 7, loss 7, and 21 points) in the league and is in the third position and advanced to the playoffs.

Nepal Army Club (27 points) and Times International Club (26 points) are in first and second position in the league and had already advanced to the playoffs. Defending champions Golden Gate International Club (20 Points) has also booked their place in the playoffs.

Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club, Kirtipur Basketball Club, South Siders Basketball Club and Royal Basketball Club could not make it to the playoffs.

With one match (Golden Gate International Club vs Royal Basketball Club) remaining in the league, defending champions Golden Gate International Club (20 points) is looking for a victory to secure the third position in the league.

Total of eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League. The league is played in home and away round robin format. Each team played each other twice.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.