Nepal Basketball League resumes; Army & Golden Gate register wins

Nepal Sport FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 14 May 2019, 05:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ayush Singh (R) of Nepal Army Club was declared man of the match for his 20 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 4 steals.

Nepal Basketball League 2019 finally resumed after a two day halt due to unsportsmanlike behaviour of some players and team officials with wins for Nepal Army Club and Golden Gate International Club.

In the first match of the day, Nepal Army Club thrashed South Siders Basketball Club 92 – 51 to register their sixth win in the league. Nepal Army took all the quarters 15 – 12, 24 – 4, 24 – 18 and 29 – 17 respectively to win the match.

So far, Nepal Amy Club has played 7 matches (win 6 and loss 1) while South Siders Basketball Club has played 6 matches (won 1 and loss 5) in the league. Ayush Singh of Nepal Army Club was declared man of the match for his 20 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 4 steals.

In the other match of the day, defending champions Golden Gate International Club defeated Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club 93 – 79.

Budhanilkantha started the match brightly with taking first two quarters 31 – 26 and 23 – 19 to go to halftime break with a nine-point lead.

But they could not hold to the lead after the break as the defending champions took the third and fourth quarter 20 – 16 and 28 – 9 to win the match by 14 points. Yogesh Kanderiya of Golden Gate scored 37 Points and collected 12 Rebounds to help his team win. He was adjudged man of the match.

Until now, Golden Gate International Club has played 6 matches (win 3 and loss 3) while Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club has also played 6 matches (win 2 and loss 4).

Nepal Police Club will play Royal Basketball Club and South Siders Basketball Club will play Times International Club next in the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

A Total of eight teams are participating in the second edition of Nepal Basketball League which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019. 68 matches will be played in the tournament which includes nine playoff matches and the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.