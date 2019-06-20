Nepal Basketball League: Times Club beat Police to inch closer to final

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 20 Jun 2019, 06:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sri Lankan import Praneet Udumalagala (L) was declared man of the match

After losing 1-2 in the best of three series with Nepal Army Club, Times International Club got a chance to play another three-match series against Nepal Police Club. The winner will advance to the final of the league to play against Nepal Army Club.

In the first of the three-match series, Times International Club defeated Nepal Police Club 81-69 to move closer to the final of the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

Times started the match on a positive note taking the first quarter 24-12, while Nepal Police Club responded well by taking the second one, 24-14. Going into the halftime break the score was 38-36 with Times leading by two points.

After the break, Sri Lankan import Praneet Udumalagala’s splendid display helped Times to take the remaining two quarters 19-13 and 24-20 respectively to win the match by 12 points and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Udumalagala was declared man of the match. He dropped 25 points, collected 15 rebounds, provided 4 assists, and made 2 steals.

Second match of the series between the same opponents will be held on June 20, 2019.

Nepal Basketball League is now in playoff stage after the completion of the round robin matches of the league.

Nepal Army Club, Times International Club, Golden Gate International Club and Nepal Police club finished in the top four positions respectively and played in the playoffs.

Nepal Army Club has booked their place in the final, while defending champions Golden Gate International Club have crashed out in the playoffs. Nepal Police Club and Times International Club are in contention for the one spot in the final of the league.

Advertisement

The final of both men’s and women’s category of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 will be held on June 22, 2019.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.