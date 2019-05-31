×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nepal Basketball League: Times beat Royal 80-69

Dinesh Thapa
ANALYST
News
24   //    31 May 2019, 20:41 IST

Action from the Times International Club vs Royal Basketball Club match
Action from the Times International Club vs Royal Basketball Club match

League leaders Times International Club defeated Royal Basketball Club 80-69 in their last round-robin league match at the ongoing Nepal Basketball League here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Times International Club took the first quarter 20-19 and continued their dominance in the match by taking the second quarter by 21-9. Heading into the half-time break, the score was 41-28 with Times leading by 13 points. After the half-time break, Royal Basketball Club came out strong and took the third quarter by 20-14. But Times took the last quarter 25-21 to win the match by 11 points with the score of 80-69.

The skipper of Times International Club, Sadish Pradhan was declared the Man of the Match. He posted 26 points, made 3 assists and collected 1 rebound.

Times International Club lead the league table with 26 points (played 14 matches, won 12 and lost 2) while Nepal Army Club are in the second position with 23 points (played 12, won 11, lost 1 and 2 matches left to play). Both teams have already advanced to the playoffs.

Three teams, Golden Gate International Club, Nepal Army Club, and Nepal Police Club are in contention for the remaining two spots in the playoffs. All the three teams have identical 20 points with each having one match left to play.

Eight teams have participated in the 2nd edition of the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

The league is played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice. The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. The first and the second-placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and the fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.

Advertisement
Nepal Basketball League: Nepal Police beat South Siders
RELATED STORY
Nepal Basketball League: Kirtipur beat South Siders
RELATED STORY
Times beat South Siders to maintain unbeaten run in Nepal Basketball League
RELATED STORY
Nepal Basketball League: Times remains perfect, Budhanilkantha push for a playoff spot
RELATED STORY
Times beat defending champions Golden Gate in day 9 of Nepal Basketball League
RELATED STORY
Army beat Royal to remain unbeaten in Nepal Basketball League
RELATED STORY
Nepal Basketball League 2019: Budhanilkantha thrash Royal while Golden Gate beat South Siders
RELATED STORY
Nepal Basketball League 2019 Day 3: Army, Times win
RELATED STORY
Times beat Army to remain unbeaten in Nepal basketball League
RELATED STORY
Times edge past Budhanilkantha to remain unbeaten and claim top spot in the Nepal Basketball League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us