Nepal Basketball League: Times beat Royal 80-69

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 24 // 31 May 2019, 20:41 IST

Action from the Times International Club vs Royal Basketball Club match

League leaders Times International Club defeated Royal Basketball Club 80-69 in their last round-robin league match at the ongoing Nepal Basketball League here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Times International Club took the first quarter 20-19 and continued their dominance in the match by taking the second quarter by 21-9. Heading into the half-time break, the score was 41-28 with Times leading by 13 points. After the half-time break, Royal Basketball Club came out strong and took the third quarter by 20-14. But Times took the last quarter 25-21 to win the match by 11 points with the score of 80-69.

The skipper of Times International Club, Sadish Pradhan was declared the Man of the Match. He posted 26 points, made 3 assists and collected 1 rebound.

Times International Club lead the league table with 26 points (played 14 matches, won 12 and lost 2) while Nepal Army Club are in the second position with 23 points (played 12, won 11, lost 1 and 2 matches left to play). Both teams have already advanced to the playoffs.

Three teams, Golden Gate International Club, Nepal Army Club, and Nepal Police Club are in contention for the remaining two spots in the playoffs. All the three teams have identical 20 points with each having one match left to play.

Eight teams have participated in the 2nd edition of the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

The league is played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice. The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. The first and the second-placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final.

The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and the fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.