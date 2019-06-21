Nepal Basketball League: Times Club beat Police to set up final with Army Club

Times International Club outplayed Nepal Police Club to enter the final of Nepal Basketball League 2019

Times International Club defeated Nepal Police Club 72-54 in the second match of the three-match qualifying series to win the series by 2-0 and enter the final of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Despite being 0-1 down in the series, Nepal Police Club started the match brightly by taking the first quarter 14-12, but Times International Club bounced back in the second one to take it by 17-7. Going to the halftime break, Times was leading by nine points with the score at 30-21.

After the break, Nepal Police Club tried to come back in the match as both teams scored 24 points each in the third quarter.

The score was 54-45 with Times leading by nine points with a quarter left to play. Times completed the formality in the fourth quarter as they took the last quarter 18-9 to win the match by 18 points with the final score reading 72-54.

Skipper Sadish Pradhan (R) of Times International Club was declared man of the match

Skipper Sadish Pradhan of Times International Club was declared man of the match. He dropped 25 points, provided 2 assists, made 1 block, collected 2 rebounds, and also made 2 steals to lead his team to the final.

Times International Club will now face Nepal Army Club in the men’s category final while Sambridhi Gorrilas will take on Nepal Police Club in the women’s category final of the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

The final of both men’s and women’s category of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 will be held on June 22, 2019.

Total of eight teams in men’s category and four teams in the women’s category participated in this second edition of the Nepal Basketball League.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.