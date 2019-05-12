Nepal Basketball League to resume after 2 days halt; Robin Khatri among others handed match ban

Sadina Shrestha (L), Robin Khatri (C) & Prem Hona (R) handed ban by Nepal Basketball League

Nepal Basketball League 2019 is finally set to resume after two days halt due to unsportsmanlike behaviour of some players and team officials. The league was halted for two days after the referees raised concerns about their security issue. The organizers halted the league for two days after some players and officials used vulgar language and showed aggressive behaviour towards referees and some even threatened referees during the top of the table clash between Nepal Army Club and Times International Club.

Nepal Basketball Association and the Nepal Basketball League decided to ban some players and official and decided to resume the league. Robin Khatri, captain of Nepal Army Club is among others to receive a ban.

Following players and officials are handed ban by organizers due to their unsportsmanlike behavior during the league.

Robin Khatri (Captain, Nepal Army Club): 3 match ban Prem Hona (Coach, Times International Club): 1 match ban Bikram Joshi (Player, Times International Club): 1 match ban Abhishek KC (Coach, Nepal Police Club): 1 match ban Devu Jung Shah (Manager, Nepal Police Club): 1 match ban Bipin Kapali (Coach, Golden Gate International Club): 1 match ban Sushil Gurung (Player, Golden Gate International Club): 1 match ban Sadina Shrestha (Coach, South Siders Basketball Club)

The league will resume from 13 May 2019 with Nepal Army Club (NAC) taking on South Siders Basketball Club (SSBC) and Golden gate international club (GGIC) playing BudhanilKantha Municipality Basketball Club (BMBC).

Total of eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

The league will be played in home and away round robin format. Total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.