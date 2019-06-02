Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019 tipped off; Samriddhi Gorillas win the opening match

Sadina Shrestha (L) of Samriddhi Gorillas was adjudged player of the match

The inaugural edition of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League tipped off in Kathmandu, Nepal with Samriddhi Gorillas defeating Nepal Police Club 49-46 in the opening match of the league.

Nepal Police Club took the first quarter 6-5 and also went on to win the second quarter 18-12 to go into the haltime break with a 7 point lead. After the break, Nepal Police Club were unable hold on to their lead as Samriddhi Gorillas outscored Police 14-11 in the third quarter. Heading to the final quarter, Police was leading by 4 points with the score of 35-31. But Samriddhi Gorillas took the last quarter 18-11 to win the match by 3 points.

Sadina Shrestha of Samriddhi Gorillas was adjudged player of the match for her 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Another match of the day between Saipal Academy and Iso Kite was postponed due to rain.

Four teams, Nepal Police Club, Saipal Academy, Samriddhi Gorillas, and Iso Kite are participating in the first edition of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League. The league will be played round robin format. Each team will play each other twice. Total of 12 matches will be played in the league. The top two teams after the round robin league will enter the final.

Round robin matches of the league will be played from June 1 to June 8, 2019, and the venue for the round robin matches will be at Times International College at Kathmandu, Nepal. The finals will be held on 22 June 2019 at the covered hall of the national stadium at Kathmandu.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019 with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association. PDCN is also the organizer of the ongoing Nepal Men’s Basketball League.