Nepal Women’s Basketball League: Iso Kite beat Saipal to register their first win

Allana May Lim (L) of ISO Kites was declared player of the match

Iso Kite defeated Saipal Academy 72-63 to register their first win in the ongoing Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Iso Kite took the first quarter 23-12 and went on to take the second one 15-11 and have a 15-point lead to the halftime break with the score at 38-23. After the break, Saipal Academy took the third and the fourth quarter 17-13 and 23-21 respectively but could not prevent the loss.

Allana May Lim of ISO Kites was declared player of the match. She posted 27 points, collected 24 rebounds and made 2 assists to help her team register first win in the league.

So far, Samriddhi Gorillas has played 4 matches getting maximum points while Nepal Police Club has played four and won two in the league.

Samriddhi Gorillas leads the league table with 8 points followed by Nepal Police Club in the second position with 6 points. Iso Kite is in the third position with 4 points (played 3, won 1 and lost 2) while Saipal Academy (played 3, lost 3) are in the bottom of the table.

Four teams, Nepal Police Club, Saipal Academy, Samriddhi Gorillas, and Iso Kite are participating in the in first edition of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League. The league will be played round robin format. Each team will play each other twice.

A total of 12 matches will be played in the league. The top two teams after the round robin league will enter the final.

Round robin matches of the league will be played from June 1 to June 8, 2019 and the final will be played on 22 June, 2019.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.