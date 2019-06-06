Nepal Women’s Basketball League: May Lim's brilliance helps Iso Kite beat Saipal

Allana May Lim (R) of ISO Kite was adjudged player of the match for the second time in a row

Iso Kite defeated Saipal Academy 72-60 in the second match between both the sides in the ongoing Nepal Women’s Basketball League here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Iso Kite took the first quarter 22-18 while the second quarter's score was even with both teams scoring 13 points each.

Going into the halftime break, Iso kite was leading by four points with the score of 35-31. After the break, Iso kite completed the formalities by taking the third and the last quarter 21-18 and 16-11 respectively to win the match.

Allana May Lim of ISO Kite was adjudged player of the match for the second time in a row. She scored an impressive 28 points, collected 16 rebounds, and made 2 steals.

Samriddhi Gorillas leads the league table with 8 points having all of their four matches till now. Their are followed by Nepal Police Club (6 points) and Iso Kite (played 4 matches, won 2, lost 2, and 6 points) in joint second position.

Saipal Academy is in the last position of the league with losing all four matches they have played.

Saipal Academy will play Nepal Police Club while Iso Kite will face Samriddhi Gorillas next in the league.

Four teams, Nepal Police Club, Saipal Academy, Samriddhi Gorillas, and Iso Kite are participating in the in first edition of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League.

The league will be played round robin format. Each team will play each other twice. Total of 12 matches will be played in the league. The top two teams after the round robin league will enter the final.

Round robin matches of the league will be played from June 1 to June 8, 2019 and the final will be played on 22 June, 2019.