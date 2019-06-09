Nepal Women’s Basketball League: Nepal Police Club make it to the final despite losing to ISO Kite

Nepal Police Club advanced to the final of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019

Despite losing 62-64 to Iso Kite in their final league match, Nepal Police Club booked their place in the final of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Police Club took the first three quarters 13-12, 19-17 and 15-13 respectively but Iso Kite took the last one 22-15 to win the match by 2 points with a scoreline of 64-62.

Mary Joy Galicia of ISO Kite was declared player of the match. She scored 21 points, collected 13 rebounds, provided 4 assists, and made 3 steals to help her team win.

Both Nepal Police Club and ISO kite finished the round robin league matches with 9 points (play 6; win 3, loss 3) but police advance to the final of the league due to superior score difference. Police have a score difference of +49 while Iso Kite has the score difference of -17.

In the final match of the round robin stage of the league, Saipal Academy defeated league leaders Samriddhi Gorillas 71-41 for a consolation win in the league. Saipal took all four quarters 22-12, 12-9, 18-11, and 19-14 respectively to win their first match in the league.

Roshni Shrestha of Saipal Academy was adjudged player of the match for her match-wining 26 points, 3 assists, 1rebound, and 3 steals.

Four teams, Nepal Police Club, Saipal Academy, Samriddhi Gorillas, and Iso Kite participated in the first edition of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League. The league was played round robin format.

Each team played each other twice. Total of 12 matches were played in the league. The top two teams (Samriddhi Gorillas and Nepal Police Club) after the completion of round robin league advanced to the final.

The final between Nepal Police Club and Samriddhi Gorillas will be played on 22 June, 2019.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019 with technical assistance from Nepal Basketball Association.