Nepal Women’s Basketball League: Police edge past ISO Kite

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 4 // 03 Jun 2019, 16:23 IST

Anusha Malla (L) of Nepal Police Club was declared player of the match

Nepal Police Club edge past Iso Kite 76-63 in the match four of the ongoing Nepal Women’s Basketball League here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Police Club took the first quarter 20-11 and continued their dominance in the match by taking the second quarter 20-14. Going to the halftime break, Nepal Police Club was leading by 15 points with a score of 40-25. After the halftime break, Police took the third quarter 19-16 to extend their lead by 18 points with a quarter left to play. Iso Kite tried to come back in the match and won the last quarter 22-17 but could not prevent the loss against the well-organized Nepal Police Club.

Anusha Malla of Nepal Police Club was declared player of the match, she posted 21 points, had 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal to help her team win the match.

So far, Nepal Police Club has played 3 matches (won 2 and lost 1) while Iso Kite has played 2 matches (lost 2 matches).

Four teams, Nepal Police Club, Saipal Academy, Samriddhi Gorillas, and Iso Kite are participating in the first edition of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League. The league will be played in a round robin format. Each team will play each other twice. Total of 12 matches will be played in the league. The top two teams after the round robin league will enter the final.

Round robin matches of the league are being played from June 1 to June 8, 2019, and the venue for the round robin matches is the Times International College at Kathmandu, Nepal. The final will be played on 22 June 2019 at the covered hall of National Stadium at Kathmandu.

It’s the first time that the women’s basketball league is going to be organized in Nepal.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.