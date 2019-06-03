Nepal Women’s Basketball League: Police, Samriddhi win

Dinesh Thapa

Samikshya Neupane (R) of Nepal Police Club was adjudged player of the match. She netted 12 points and collected 4 rebounds.

Nepal Police Club and Samriddhi Gorillas won their respective matches in the day two of the ongoing Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Police Club outplayed Saipal Academy 77-45 in the first match of the day. Police took the control of the match from the start of the match and went on to take all four quarters 15-9, 22-13, 18-13 and 22-10 respectively to win the match. Samikshya Neupane of Nepal Police Club was adjudged player of the match. She netted 12 points and collected 4 rebounds to help her team win the match.

In the other match of the day, Samriddhi Gorillas defeated Iso Kite 60-43 to register their second win in the league. Samriddhi took all four quarters 10-5, 16-10, 17-13 and 17-15 respectively to win the match comfortably. Muna Maharjan dropped 19 points, collected 3 rebounds, and made 3 steals for Samriddhi Gorillas. She was declared man of the match.

Four teams - Nepal Police Club, Saipal Academy, Samriddhi Gorillas, and Iso Kite are participating in the first edition of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League. The league will be played in round robin format. Each team will play each other twice. A total of 12 matches will be played in the league. The top two teams after the round robin league will enter the final.

The round robin matches of the league will be played from June 1 to June 8, 2019. The final will be played on 22 June 2019 at the covered hall of the national stadium at Kathmandu.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Women's Basketball League 2019 with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association. PDCN is also the organizer of the ongoing Nepal Men’s Basketball League.