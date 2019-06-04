Nepal Women’s Basketball League: Samriddhi beat Police to continue their winning run

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 2 // 04 Jun 2019, 13:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sadina Shrestha (R) of Samriddhi Gorillas was declared the player of the match for her sterling performance on the night

Samriddhi Gorillas defeated Nepal Police Club 39-35 to continue their winning run and remain unbeaten in the ongoing Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

In what was another low-scoring match in the Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019, Samriddhi took the first quarter 9-5 but Police fought back in the second quarter to take it by a 9-8 margin.

Heading into the halftime break, Samriddhi were leading by 3 points with the scoreboard reading 17-14. Samriddhi came out in the second half all guns blazing and took the remaining two quarters 13-9 and 19-12 to win the match and remain unbeaten in the league.

Sadina Shrestha of Samriddhi Gorillas was declared the player of the match for her 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Samriddhi Gorillas have played 4 matches till date, winning all 4 of them, while Nepal Police Club have played 4 matches, winning 2 and losing 2. Samriddhi Gorillas sit at the top of the points table with 8 points followed by Nepal Police Club in the second position with 6 points. Saipal Academy and ISO Kite sit joint-third with 2 points each.

Saipal Academy will play ISO Kite next in the league.

The four teams participating in the inaugural edition of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League are Nepal Police Club, Saipal Academy, Samriddhi Gorillas, and Iso Kite.

Each team faces the other teams in the group twice in a round-robin format, with the top two teams entering the final of the competition which will be played on 22 June, 2019.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) are the organizers of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 and they receive technical help from the Nepal Basketball Association.