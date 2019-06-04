Nepal Women’s Basketball League: Samriddhi beat Saipal, remains unbeaten

Alina Gurung (R) of Samriddhi Gorillas was adjudged player of the match

Samriddhi Gorillas defeated Saipal Academy 40-22 to remain unbeaten in the ongoing Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

In the low-scoring match, Samriddhi Gorillas took the first quarter 9-7 while Saipal Academy took the second quarter 9-4.

Going to the halftime break, Saipal was leading by three points with the score at 16-13. After the halftime break, Samriddhi Gorillas took the remaining two quarter 10-2 and 17-4 to ease past Saipal Academy and remain unbeaten in the league.

Alina Gurung of Samriddhi Gorillas was adjudged player of the match for her match-winning 12 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.

So far, Samriddhi Gorillas has played three matches and gained maximum points in all fo them. Saipal Academy has played two matches and are yet to register their first points in the league.

Samriddhi Gorillas leads the league table with six points followed by Nepal Police Club in the second position with five. Saipal Academy and ISO kite are in joint third position with two points each.

Samriddhi Gorillas will take on Nepal Police Club while Saipal Academy will play ISO Kite next in the league.

Four teams, Nepal Police Club, Saipal Academy, Samriddhi Gorillas, and Iso Kite are participating in the in first edition of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League.

The league will be played round robin format. Each team will play each other twice. Total of 12 matches will be played in the league. The top two teams after the round robin league will enter the final.

Round robin matches of the league will be played from June 1 to June 8, 2019 and the final will be played on 22 June, 2019.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.