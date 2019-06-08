Nepal Women’s Basketball League: Samriddhi Gorillas advance to the final with 54-44 victory against ISO Kite

Samriddhi Gorillas vs Iso Kite in Nepal Women's Basketball League 2019

Samriddhi Gorillas advanced to the final of the ongoing Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019. Samriddhi Gorillas booked their place in the final by defeating ISO Kite 54-44 in their league match.

Samriddhi Gorillas took the first quarter 16-13, while the second quarter was evenly contested with both teams scoring 10 points each.

Going into the halftime break, Samriddhi Gorillas were leading by 3 points with the scoreboard reading 26-23. After the halftime break, ISO Kite were quick off the blocks and took the third quarter 16-13 to level the score at 39-39 with one quarter left to play.

In the deciding quarter, Samriddhi Gorillas played brilliantly, eventually winning the match by 10 points to confirm their spot in the final.

Srijana Giri of Samriddhi Gorillas was declared the player of the match for her contribution of 14 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist.

In the other match of the day, Nepal Police Club defeated Saipal Academy 71-58 to keep their hopes of making the final alive. Nepal Police Club took the first three quarters 15-14, 20-14, and 21-15 respectively to pave the way for their win.

Anusha Malla Thakuri of Nepal Police Club was declared the player of the match. She posted 20 points, provided 6 assists, and collected 8 rebounds.

Till date, all of the teams have played 5 matches each. Samriddhi Gorillas have won all 5 matches (10 points), earning a spot in the final. Nepal Police Club are in second position with 8 points followed by Iso Kite in third with 7 points. Saipal Academy occupy the final spot on the table with 5 points.

In the last two matches of the league stage, Saipal Academy will play Samridhhi Gorillas while Iso Kite will face Nepal Police Club. The winner of the match between Iso Kite and Nepal Police Club will face Samriddhi Gorillas in the final on 22 June, 2019.