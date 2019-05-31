Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019 all set to tip off

Dinesh Thapa

Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019 all set to tip off from June 1, 2019

The inaugural edition of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League is all set to tip off from 1st June 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Four teams -- Nepal Police Club, Saipal Academy, Samriddhi Gorillas, and Iso Kite are participating in the first edition of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League. Each team is allowed to register 14 players for the league and can have four foreign players. The league will be played in round robin format. Each team will play each other twice. A total of 12 matches will be played in the league. The top two teams after the round robin league will enter the final.

The round robin matches of the league will be played from June 1 to June 8, 2019, and the venue for the round robin matches will be Times International College at Kathmandu, Nepal. The final will be played on 22 June 2019 at the covered hall of the national stadium at Kathmandu.

It is the first time that the women’s basketball league is going to be organized in Nepal. All players, coaches, and fans are excited to see the women’s players in action.

At the press meet, Nepal Women’s National team captain, Sadina Shrestha said that, “despite various difficulties, it’s exciting to see Nepal Women’s Basketball League becoming reality”.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Women's Basketball League 2019 with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association. Arun Karki of PDC said that, ”Nepal Women’s Basketball League is a first step towards the development and promotion of women’s basketball in Nepal”. PDCN is also the organizer of the ongoing Nepal Men’s Basketball League.

Nepal Police Club will play Samriddhi Gorillas while Saipal Academy will take on Iso Kite on the opening day of the Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019.